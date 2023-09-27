MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan agrees contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue

The new three-year contract is backdated to July 1, 2023 but the Pakistan board said the performance of the players would be reviewed every 12 months.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 20:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
The PCB also agreed that the centrally contracted players can play in two other T20 leagues aside from the Pakistan Super League.
The PCB also agreed that the centrally contracted players can play in two other T20 leagues aside from the Pakistan Super League. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The PCB also agreed that the centrally contracted players can play in two other T20 leagues aside from the Pakistan Super League. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed a “momentous” three-year central contract deal with its international squads that will include players getting a proportion of International Cricket Council revenue.

There had been deadlock between the squads and the PCB for several months since the contracts expired on June 30, with the players asking for their share in the revenue the board gets from the ICC, the game’s governing body.

The new three-year contract is backdated to July 1, 2023 but the cricket board said the performance of the players would be reviewed every 12 months.

“As many as 25 cricketers will be offered a momentous deal that will include a proportion of ICC revenue,” the PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma second on 551 sixes, nears Gayle’s record

It is the first time the PCB has merged the red-ball and white-ball contracts of the players, saying it is “aimed at promoting fairness and a transparent selection process.”

Each player in the four categories received a raise of more than 100 per cent. Three in the top category, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, will get a monthly retainer of $15,600.

“It is a historic deal,” skipper Babar said. “It has been a lengthy and, at times, challenging negotiation process, but I believe we have reached a fair and beneficial agreement for both parties.”

The players will receive a share of three per cent of ICC revenue, which will be around $1 million. The PCB will be earning around $34 million per year from the ICC.

ALSO READ
SA20 hopes to become biggest T20 league outside IPL, says commissioner Graeme Smith

Besides getting a monthly retainer, there is a raise of 50 per cent in match fees for players who feature in test matches, an increase of 25 per cent for ODIs and 12.5 per cent for T20s.

The PCB also agreed that the centrally contracted players can play in two other T20 leagues aside from the Pakistan Super League.

“I am pleased to announce that after lengthy negotiations the PCB has come to a financial agreement with the players,” said Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the PCB managing committee.

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan

Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique

Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Babar Azam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan agrees contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
    AP
  2. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Rahul, Iyer steady the runchase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, MBSG 0-0 BFC; ISL 2023-24: Thapa makes goalline clearance; Colaco comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fenesta National Tennis Championship in New Delhi from October 2
    PTI
  5. Spanish court includes FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan agrees contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
    AP
  2. Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma second on 551 sixes, nears Gayle’s record
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA20 hopes to become biggest T20 league outside IPL, says commissioner Graeme Smith
    PTI
  4. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Rahul, Iyer steady the runchase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted XI, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan agrees contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
    AP
  2. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Rahul, Iyer steady the runchase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, MBSG 0-0 BFC; ISL 2023-24: Thapa makes goalline clearance; Colaco comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fenesta National Tennis Championship in New Delhi from October 2
    PTI
  5. Spanish court includes FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment