Cricket Cricket PCB ropes in Yousuf, Razzaq as coaches of its High Performance Centre According to a PCB source, besides Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razaq another former Test cricketer Basit Ali has also been offered a coaching position in the HPC. PTI 14 August, 2020 19:36 IST PCB has roped in Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq as coaches of its HPC in Lahore (File Photo). - AFP PTI 14 August, 2020 19:36 IST The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has roped in former captain Mohammad Yousuf and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq as coaches of its High Performance Centre (HPC) in Lahore.According to a PCB source, besides Yousuf and Razaq another former Test cricketer Basit Ali has also been offered a coaching position in the HPC, which is being revamped to improve its productivity and output.Talking to media, Yousuf later confirmed that he was offered a coaching position and was happy to accept it.READ | Shan Masood seems to be coming of age: Mudassar Nazar The HPC, which underwent radical changes in management in recent months, is also working on reassessment of umpires, match referees, scorers and coaches of provincial teams in domestic cricket.Former Test spinner Nadeem Khan was appointed as the Director of HPC recently after old faces Mudassar Nazar, Haroon Rasheed, Agha Zahid and Ali Zia were either released or fired by the PCB."The PCB has hired the services of former England Cricket's Performance Director David Parsons, who was also a spin bowling coach since 2006 at the ECB academy at Loughborough in the UK," the source said.He said Parsons had prepared a working document for the HPC and was working in tandem with Nadeem Khan."The idea is to get more former stalwarts involved in coaching positions not only at the High Performance Centre but also with the provincial and Under-19 teams so that players can have access to the best coaching and training facilities," the source said.