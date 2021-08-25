Cricket Cricket Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19 "Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. PTI KINGSTON 25 August, 2021 19:55 IST Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. - Getty Images PTI KINGSTON 25 August, 2021 19:55 IST Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay in Kingston in quarantine for the next 10 days. The rest of the squad flies to Lahore after completing a Test and T20 series."Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. RCB signs England's George Garton for UAE leg of IPL IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals ropes in Tabraiz Shamsi Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later on Wednesday, the statement added.The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies, who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and well being.Pakistan drew the Test series 1-1. It had won the preceding four-match T20I series 1-0. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :