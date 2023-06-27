Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues

Pakistan will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against a Qualifier 1 team in Hyderabad on October 6 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

Pakistan will take on archrival India on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be the third successive year where the two teams will lock horns in an ICC event in October, having previously met in the T20 World Cup 2021 (UAE) and T20 World Cup 2022 (Australia).

Pakistan will play its league stage matches at five venues: Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Its last match will be against England on November 12 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The semifinals will be held in Mumbai (November 15) and Kolkata (November 16) with the final set for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals, it will play at the Eden Gardens. Should India make the last-four, it will play in Mumbai unless it’s a clash with Pakistan wherein the teams will play the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens.

