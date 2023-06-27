MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: The Babar Azam-led side will open its campaign against a Qualifier 1 team in Hyderabad on October 6 and face India in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 12:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan will open its ODI World Cup campaign on October 6 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against a Qualifier 1 team in Hyderabad on October 6 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE ODI WORLD CUP SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT

Pakistan will take on archrival India on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be the third successive year where the two teams will lock horns in an ICC event in October, having previously met in the T20 World Cup 2021 (UAE) and T20 World Cup 2022 (Australia).

Pakistan will play its league stage matches at five venues: Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Its last match will be against England on November 12 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The semifinals will be held in Mumbai (November 15) and Kolkata (November 16) with the final set for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals, it will play at the Eden Gardens. Should India make the last-four, it will play in Mumbai unless it’s a clash with Pakistan wherein the teams will play the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens.

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 October 6 Hyderabad
Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 October 12 Hyderabad
Pakistan vs India October 15 Ahmedabad
Pakistan vs Australia October 20 Bengaluru
Pakistan vs Afghanistan October 23 Chennai
Pakistan vs South Africa October 27 Chennai
Pakistan vs Bangladesh October 31 Kolkata
Pakistan vs New Zealand November 4 Bengaluru
Pakistan vs England November 12 Kolkata

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
