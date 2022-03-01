Australia tour of Pakistan: Haris Rauf tests COVID-19 positive before first Test

Pakistan suffered another setback when fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first Test against Australia on Friday.

Rauf was in contention to make his Test debut in his Rawalpindi hometown after fast bowler Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the first Test due to injuries they picked up in the Pakistan Super League last week.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Rauf was in isolation on Tuesday.

In his absence, one of the reserve fast bowlers, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah, is in contention to face Australia alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.