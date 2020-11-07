Cricket Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first T20I: Abdul Qadir's son Usman makes debut Former Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir's son, Usman, made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on Saturday. He also claimed the wicket of Sean Williams. Team Sportstar Rawalpindi 07 November, 2020 17:17 IST Usman Qadir (right) made his international debut for Pakistan on Saturday. He was handed the cap by Imad Wasim. - Twitter Team Sportstar Rawalpindi 07 November, 2020 17:17 IST As Pakistan faced Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Rawalpindi, it brought in leg-spinner Usman Qadir in the team. The 26-year-old is the son of Pakistan spin legend, late Abdul Qadir, and has played for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, before moving back to Pakistan last year.He has a bowling action not too different from his father, and he has featured for Pakistan at the U-19 level, before shifting base Down Under. Until a couple of years ago, Usman had the ambitions of representing Australia at the international level. READ: Pakistani great Abdul Qadir's son wants to play for AustraliaHowever, as Pakistan Cricket Board welcomed him back last year, he admitted that his hopes of settling in Australia were slim and also admitted that he wanted to fulfill the dream of his father - to play international cricket for Pakistan. On debut, he also scalped the wicket of Sean Williams. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos