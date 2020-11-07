Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first T20I: Abdul Qadir's son Usman makes debut

As Pakistan faced Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Rawalpindi, it brought in leg-spinner Usman Qadir in the team. The 26-year-old is the son of Pakistan spin legend, late Abdul Qadir, and has played for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, before moving back to Pakistan last year.

He has a bowling action not too different from his father, and he has featured for Pakistan at the U-19 level, before shifting base Down Under. Until a couple of years ago, Usman had the ambitions of representing Australia at the international level.

However, as Pakistan Cricket Board welcomed him back last year, he admitted that his hopes of settling in Australia were slim and also admitted that he wanted to fulfill the dream of his father - to play international cricket for Pakistan.

On debut, he also scalped the wicket of Sean Williams.