Pakistan white-ball squad vs Australia announced; Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim dropped

Pakistani selectors have named uncapped spinner Asif Afridi and wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris in the white ball squads for the three ODIs and one-off T20I against Australia.

The most notable exclusions include former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Imad Wasim while the selectors have also called up all-rounders Muhammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan who were both out with fitness issues and also missed matches in the Pakistan Super League.

Haris, a former Pakistan under-19 player, has replaced Sarfaraz after some impressive batting performances in the PSL.

He was also named in the Pakistan squad for the home series against New Zealand last September but the series couldn't be played at the time as the Kiwis returned home on the day of the series opener.

Left-arm spinner Asif also bowled impressively for Multan Sultans who lost in the final to Lahore Qalandars.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said the selection of the two squads was based around a strategy to provide opportunities to high-performing players as part of their strategy to increase the pool of top-class cricketers and developing a formidable bench-strength.

While the selectors have picked up 20 players for the ODIs, which are being played as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League; they have chosen 17 players for the only T20I, leaving out Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel.