ACC to accept PCB’s Hybrid Model for Asia Cup, Pakistan to travel to India for World Cup

The ACC is likely to make a formal announcement on Tuesday and once the Hybrid Model is officially accepted, decks will be cleared for the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the ODI World Cup.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 09:36 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah is likely to make an official announcement regarding the PCB’s ‘Hybrid Model’ on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah is likely to make an official announcement regarding the PCB’s ‘Hybrid Model’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah is likely to make an official announcement regarding the PCB’s ‘Hybrid Model’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is set to accept PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ for conducting four non-India Asia Cup games in Pakistan while the rest of the matches will be played in Sri Lanka’s Galle and Pallekele.

The ACC is likely to make a formal announcement on Tuesday and once the Hybrid Model is officially accepted, decks will be cleared for the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November. Now, Pakistan will have no problems playing in Ahmedabad.

WTC Final 2023: “We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match,” says Shami ahead of last day

“Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn’t want a Hybrid Model. But as of now four non-India games -- Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle,” an ACC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Asia Cup is expected to be held in September.

It is understood that once ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay visited Karachi to meet Sethi, it was decided that Pakistan won’t set any conditions to come for the World Cup, provided four games are held in the country as they have the hosting rights.

Also Read | WTC Final: Oval track wasn’t fully prepared for a game like WTC final, says Shami

Playing a tournament without Pakistan would have meant that the broadcasters would be giving half the amount committed for the tournament because of two assured Indo-Pak games and maybe a chance of a third if the two teams reach the final.

The solution looked the most feasible one as this now will lead to Pakistan coming to India without setting any pre-conditions and the much-awaited schedule for the ODI World Cup will be released early next week.

India will probably play Pakistan in Ahmedabad in the World Cup. Pakistan’s remaining matches could be held in Chennai and Hyderabad.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
