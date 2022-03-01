Ranji Trophy: Prasidh Krishna continues to impress

He’s tall, lean and mean. Prasidh Krishna asks searching questions to batters with his high-arm action, movement and natural lift.

He’s a rhythm bowler. When he runs in well and with calibration, his load-up blends with his release, and the result can open up a batter.

The other day in Chennai, Prasidh bowling for Karnataka with exemplary commitment, ran through Jammu & Kashmir in a destructive spell of six for 35. He followed it up with 4-59 bowling more than 20 overs of sustained hostility, tormenting the batters with his velocity and lift. His carry off the surface is compelling.

For the 26-year-old Prasidh, Chennai is familiar territory. It is here that he developed as a paceman with possibilities at the MRF Pace Foundation. M. Senthilnathan, head coach, MRF Pace Foundation, said to Sportstar, “He came here in 2017. And immediately made an impression with his willingness to pick up things. He travelled with me to Australia in 2019.”

It’s Prasidh’s smart mind that combines with his speed - he is consistent around 140 kmph - and bounce, lending a cutting edge to his bowling. To many, he brings back memories of that former pace ace Javagal Srinath. Like Srinath, the wiry lad can sting.

And Prasidh is comfortable at the international stage. In the recent ODI series against the West Indies, he returned figures of 4-12, 3-27 and 2 for 29.

The striking aspect of his bowling was his control over variations. He sent down the quicker delivery, the short-pitched fliers, the yorkers and the slower balls. And he is a genuine mover of the ball from a good length.

Prasidh can be deceptive. Senthilnathan said “He has a semi side-on action. His action is such that the batters expect the deliveries to come in.” He added, “A lot of balls do dart in. But a few also straighten or move away. They are the wicket-taking deliveries.”

Prasidh impressed the legendary Glenn McGrath at MRF. “McGrath liked his work ethics and the manner he followed his routines,” said Senthil.

Disciplined and talented, Prasidh is making all the right moves.