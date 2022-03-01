Ranji Trophy: Mumbai struggles for a reliable No. 3

In first-class cricket, the No. 3 position is one of the most critical positions for a team’s success. Mumbai’s struggle with finding a reliable batter at No. 3 has continued this season in the Ranji Trophy.

In the 18 matches that Mumbai has played since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, it has tried out 13 batters at that position.

Three of them — Karsh Kothari (vs Baroda, 2018-19), Shashank Attarde (vs Uttar Pradesh, 2019-20) and Dhawal Kulkarni (vs Goa, 2021-22) — were nightwatchers, while Dhrumil Matkar’s promotion at No. 3 against Vidarbha in 2018-19 was a strategic ploy considering a turning track.

Cause for concern

Still, the fact that none of the eight specialists who were tried out at No. 3 in the last two completed seasons have been persisted with is a cause for concern. In fact, the only two batters who have scored a hundred at No. 3 since 2018-19 — Siddhesh Lad (dropped) and Suryakumar Yadav (injured playing for India) — are not in the squad for this season’s campaign.

Mumbai has tried out left-handed Sachin Yadav, a debutant, in the ongoing campaign. Sachin has been sensational with his close-in catching but just like opener Aakarshit Gomel, the left-hander has failed to convert his starts in all three innings.

It will be interesting to see if Mumbai gives him yet another go during its must-win game against Odisha, starting at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Grooming players

“The opener and No. 3 is definitely a bit of a concern but I think we have been trying to groom team players for specific roles. Arman Jaffer can play the role but I think it’s important for us to give the belief and opportunity to everyone who gets a look in,” chief selector Salil Ankola told Sportstar on Wednesday.

“For everyone involved in the set-up, the most important aspect is he has to contribute to the team’s cause. As long as that’s happening, we are happy with the individual.”

Besides Jaffer, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal — benched for the first two games and has batted at No. 3 previously — is also an option.

Other than developing strategies against veteran Odisha swing bowler Basant Mohanty, Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw and head coach Amol Muzumdar have a lot to ponder ahead of Thursday’s contest.