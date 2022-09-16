Cricket

Punjab Kings appoints Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Punjab Kings on Friday announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of Punjab Kings for the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Team Sportstar
16 September, 2022 13:30 IST
16 September, 2022 13:30 IST
File Photo of Trevor Bayliss.

File Photo of Trevor Bayliss. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

Punjab Kings on Friday announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of Punjab Kings for the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Punjab Kings on Friday announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of Punjab Kings for the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Under his coaching, England won the 2019 World Cup. He also has coached teams to two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.

Commenting on his new role, Bayliss, said, “ I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware.”

Bayliss replaces Anil Kumble after the former India cricketer’s contract wasn’t renewed by Punjab Kings. Under Kumble, PBKS failed to progress to three consecutive IPL play-offs.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us