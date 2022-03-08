Raj, Mandhana slip two places among batters in ICC ODI rankings

India captain Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana slipped a couple of places to be fourth and 10th respectively among ODI batters.

While Raj (718 points) was dismissed for nine, Mandhana (670 points) had hit a 75-ball 52 in India's opening World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Sneh Rana (53 not out) and Pooja Vastrakar (67 runs) had added 122 for India’s seventh wicket to lift it from 114-6 against Pakistan. Vastrakar occupies the 64th spot, while Rana still doesn't figure in the top 100.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami was static at fourth in the bowlers' chart, but spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma slipped to the sixth position in all-rounders' rankings.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Meg Lanning has climbed two spots to be ranked No. 2 among batters. She is just 15 points behind the leader Alyssa Healy. Lanning hit 86 in Australia's World Cup opener against England on Saturday.

Rachael Haynes has broken into the top 10 at No. 7.