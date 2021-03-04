Rajput hails Zimbabwe's 10-wicket win in two-day Test vs Afghanistan

Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has hailed his team's 10-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi. Zimbabwe, led by skipper Sean Williams, thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets inside two days at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

"It is a fantastic win and also to be 1-0 up in the series. It is great that our bowlers, especially fast bowlers, showed their skills to get Afghanistan out twice in two days and the match finished inside two days," said an elated Rajput.

"Zimbabwe do not often play Test cricket and were playing a Test match after a long gap, so to have a win is satisfying. Our preparation was good and the players played first-class matches to get enough exposure," added 59-year-old Rajput.

Zimbabwe crush Afghanistan inside two days in Abu Dhabi Test

"It is a contrast that Zimbabwe medium pacers bowled their heart out to get 20 wickets, whereas Afghanistan spinners did most of the damage to the Zimbabwe batsmen."

After bowling Afghanistan out for scores of 131 and 135, Zimbabwe needed just 17 runs to win and over the line in 3.2 overs in its second innings.

Rajput was effusive in his praise for Williams and dubbed his century as a match-winning effort. "It was a captain's knock from Sean Williams, who led from the front and scored the third century of his career," Rajput said.

The second Test starts from March 10 at the same venue.