Ranji Trophy: Wet outfield, poor light curtail second day's play in Bengal-Gujarat match

Wet outfield and poor light spoilt yet another day allowing just 20 overs on the second day of Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match between host Bengal and Gujarat. After the first day’s action was washed out, the second day saw a delayed start with the match finally getting underway after lunch at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Gujarat made 46 for the loss of one wicket after Bengal chose to field on winning the toss. In absence of the suspended veteran pacer, Ashok Dinda, young Ishan Porel spearheaded the Bengal attack and got an early break-through removing one of the openers, Kathan Patel (12). Priyank Panchal, the other Gujarat opener, withstood the Bengal speedsters remaining unbeaten on 25, in company of Samit Gohil (7 batting), before bad light stopped play after barely 90 minutes of action.

Bengal brought in two changes compared to the team that played the last match against Andhra. All-rounder Ritwik Roy Chowdhury made his first-class debut for the host replacing batsman Sudip Chatterjee while medium-pacer Ayan Bhattacharya replaced B. Amit in the pace department. On the other hand all-rounder Tejas Patel made his debut for Gujarat.