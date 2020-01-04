Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Wet outfield, poor light curtail second day's play in Bengal-Gujarat match Wet outfield and poor light contributed to only 20 overs being bowled on day two of the Ranji Trophy fourth round match between Bengal and Gujarat at Eden Gardens. Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 04 January, 2020 21:14 IST Bengal seamer Ishan Porel dismissed Kathan Patel when play began on day two at Eden Gardens. - PTI Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 04 January, 2020 21:14 IST Wet outfield and poor light spoilt yet another day allowing just 20 overs on the second day of Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match between host Bengal and Gujarat. After the first day’s action was washed out, the second day saw a delayed start with the match finally getting underway after lunch at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.Read: Injured again, Prithvi Shaw uncertain for NZ tourGujarat made 46 for the loss of one wicket after Bengal chose to field on winning the toss. In absence of the suspended veteran pacer, Ashok Dinda, young Ishan Porel spearheaded the Bengal attack and got an early break-through removing one of the openers, Kathan Patel (12). Priyank Panchal, the other Gujarat opener, withstood the Bengal speedsters remaining unbeaten on 25, in company of Samit Gohil (7 batting), before bad light stopped play after barely 90 minutes of action.Bengal brought in two changes compared to the team that played the last match against Andhra. All-rounder Ritwik Roy Chowdhury made his first-class debut for the host replacing batsman Sudip Chatterjee while medium-pacer Ayan Bhattacharya replaced B. Amit in the pace department. On the other hand all-rounder Tejas Patel made his debut for Gujarat.The scoresGujarat - 1st innings: Kathan Patel Tiwary b Porel 12, Priyank Panchal (batting) 25, Samit Gohil (batting) 7; Extras (b-1, lb-1): 2; Total (for one wkt. In 20 overs): 46Fall of wicket: 1-30Bengal bowling: Ishan Porel 8-2-17-1, Mukesh Kumar 7-3-9-0, Akash Deep 4-0-15-0, Shahbaz 1-0-3-0.Toss: Bengal Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.