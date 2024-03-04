MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: I have a 500-run, 30-wicket target for the season, says Tanush Kotian

The 25-year-old has bailed out 41-time champions a few times this season, including in the semifinals against Tamil Nadu with an unbeaten 89.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 20:52 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action during day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Semi Finals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu held at BKC MCA Ground in Mumbai.
Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action during day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Semi Finals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu held at BKC MCA Ground in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action during day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Semi Finals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu held at BKC MCA Ground in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Despite its top-order not firing, Mumbai has reaped the benefits of its lower-order batters’ valuable contributions.

One person who has done that effectively this year has been Tanush Kotian. The 25-year-old has bailed out 41-time champions a few times this season, including in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu with an unbeaten 89.

He walked in at 211 for eight and put the game beyond TN with his chanceless knock. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as the all-rounder said he has worked on his skills with a number in mind, taking off from where he left off last season. 

ALSO READ: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu in semis to enter 48th final

“I had a target like scoring 500 runs and 30 odd wickets because last year I showed that I could bat down the order and contribute 350 or 380 runs (sic 303 runs). So I had that in mind,” said Kotian, who now has 481 runs and 22 wickets with one more game left in the season.

He also felt that having someone like Shardul Thakur at number eight ensured the team was confident of posting decent totals even if they lost the top order cheaply. 

“We have a deep batting order. Even when our team was 100 for 5, we reached 400 or 450 because the lower order had made runs. We have the confidence that we can bat session by session and put up as many runs as possible,” Kotian added.

