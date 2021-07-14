Ashwin claims fifer for Surrey to leave Somerset reeling

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of his Surrey debut in the four-day county fixture against Somerset at the Oval on Wednesday.

Taking the new ball yet again, Ashwin removed Steven Davies, Tom Lammonby, James Hildreth, George Bartlett and Roelof van der Merwe to claim figures of 5 for 23 in 13 overs and leave Somerset reeling at 60 for 7 at lunch on Day 4.

In the first innings, Ashwin had returned with figures of 1 for 96 in 42 overs.

Surrey conceded a 189-run lead after being bowled out for 240 runs in its first innings. Ashwin was dismissed for a first-ball duck, by Jack Leach.