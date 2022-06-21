Ravichandran Ashwin tests COVID-19 positive, misses India's flight for England Test

Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with the Indian Test squad for the rescheduled 'fifth Test' against England after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will join the team after meeting all protocols requirements. "Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid 19 before departure," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1. However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire," the source added.

Ashwin was not part of the limited-overs squad that played against South Africa in five T20Is at home. Instead, the seasoned off-spinner had turned up for his club Mylapore Recreation Club MRC ‘A in the TNCA first division league where he led it to its maiden title in Chennai.

The rest of the squad is already in Leicester and started training under supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have reached London after finishing the T20 assignment against South Africa and will travel to Leicester on Tuesday.

The Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin on either June 23 or 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest. India is set to play two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin, on June 26 and 28.

The Test team led by Rohit Sharma will then resume its series against England with a 2-1 lead at Birmingham. The teams will square off in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

With inputs from PTI