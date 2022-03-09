Ravindra Jadeja No. 1 among all-rounders in ICC rankings

India’s Ravindra Jadeja is No. 1 in the list of all-rounders in the latest ICC rankings after his spectacular performance with bat and ball in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. Jadeja has taken the No. 1 spot just once before, in August, 2017.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and took nine wickets as India won by an innings and 222 runs. West Indies’ Jason Holder slipped from the top rank for the first time since February, 2021.

Jadeja also moved up from 54th to 37th among batters, and is now 17th among bowlers.

Imam-ul-Haq’s century in each innings in Rawalpindi against Australia lifted him to a career-best 63rd position among batters. His Pakistan team-mate Azhar Ali moved up to 12th. Usman Khawaja moved up six places to 24th, his highest position for three years.

Among bowlers, Nauman Ali of Pakistan impressed with figures of 6 for 107 in Australia’s first innings and saw him gain 19 places to 51.

In T20I cricket, whilst the top 12 batters are unchanged, at joint thirteenth position is Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, whose unbeaten 59 in the second match against Bangladesh at Mirpur ensured a shared series win. For the host, Liton Das starred in the first match with 60, which helped him to gain 26 places to 49 over the course of the series. With the ball, Nasum Ahmed has made his first appearance in the top 10 bowlers, thanks to his ‘Player of the Match’ performance of 4-10 in the first match.