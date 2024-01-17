IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma scores fifth T20 international century, tops list of batters with most hundreds

India captain Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, became the first cricketer to score five T20 international centuries during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.
Rohit Sharma climbed above Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell who both have four international centuries to their name.
The Indian captain finished the innings with 121 not out - his highest T20I score.
List of most T20I centuries:
1) Rohit Sharma (India) - 5
2) Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 4
3) Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 4
4) Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic)- 3
5) Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 3
