IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma scores fifth T20 international century, tops list of batters with most hundreds

India captain Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, became the first cricketer to score five T20 international centuries during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 20:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru: India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI01_17_2024_000485B)
Bengaluru: India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI01_17_2024_000485B) | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK
infoIcon

Bengaluru: India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI01_17_2024_000485B) | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

India captain Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, became the first cricketer to score five T20 international centuries during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma climbed above Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell who both have four international centuries to their name.

The Indian captain finished the innings with 121 not out - his highest T20I score.

LIVE | IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

List of most T20I centuries:

1) Rohit Sharma (India) - 5

2) Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 4

3) Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 4

4) Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic)- 3

5) Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 3

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

