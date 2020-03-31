Rohit Sharma donates 80 lakhs towards fight against COVID-19

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has announced that he had pledged a total of 80 lakhs towards coronavirus relief measures in the country on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the opener has shared details of his contributions - 45 lakhs to the Prime Minister's fund PM Cares, 25 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra, five lakhs towards Zomato's community feeding initiative and five lakhs towards Welfare of Stray Dogs.





We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

India has recorded 1,347 cases with the 43 deaths due to the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. Sharma's home state - Maharashtra - is the worst affected with 238 confirmed cases and 10 recorded deaths.

Sharma's contributions come after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pledged support to the raising funds to do their bit in India's fight against the pandemic.



From the Pathan brothers to Mithali Raj and members of the women's cricket team, several cricketers have come forward to help relief efforts in the country.

While India finds itself in the middle of a 21-day lockdown, the country has also seen a spike in cases and fatalities from the virus. Normal social and economic functioning stands affected, while almost all sporting engagements in the country, including the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, have been suspended temporarily.