Rohit Sharma suffers thumb injury in practice ahead of WTC final against Australia

Rohit Sharma reacts after being struck on the hand while batting during India’s training on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his thumb ahead of the opening day of the second ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

Images suggested the 36-year-old suffered a blow to his left thumb during the optional net session. According to reports, Rohit decided against extending his session as a precautionary measure.

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013, is gearing up to play just his seventh Test in England.

Since taking over the reins from Virat Kohli in early 2022, Rohit has led India in six Tests - all at home. Rohit had missed India’s reschedule fifth Test against England in mid 2022 due to COVID-19 and later suffered a thumb injury during India’s tour to Bangladesh.

Provided Rohit starts against Australia in the final, he will be making his 50th Test appearance for India. In India’s last match at the venue, Rohit stuck his maiden Test hundred outside the sub-continent - a 127 against England in 2021 as India recorded its first Test win at the venue in 50 years.