WTC Final 2023: Boland to play against India, confirms captain Cummins

Published : Jun 06, 2023 11:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Australian pacer Scott Boland will play in the World Test Championship final 2023 against India starting on Wednesday at the Oval in London.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed his selection in the playing XI to cricket.com.au ahead of Michael Nesser, who was called up after Josh Hazlewood sustained a long-term injury.

Boland’s bowling average of 13.42 is the lowest of any Test cricketer to have sent down at least 1000 deliveries since the start of the 20th century

Australia Squad for WTC Final 2023 Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser. *Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the WTC final on June 4 due to an injury.

More to follow