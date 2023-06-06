WTC Final 2023: Boland to play against India, confirms captain Cummins

Australian pacer Scott Boland will play in the World Test Championship final 2023 against India starting on Wednesday at the Oval in London.
Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed his selection in the playing XI to cricket.com.au ahead of Michael Nesser, who was called up after Josh Hazlewood sustained a long-term injury.
Boland’s bowling average of 13.42 is the lowest of any Test cricketer to have sent down at least 1000 deliveries since the start of the 20th century
Australia Squad for WTC Final 2023
More to follow
