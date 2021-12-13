Rohit Sharma ruled out of India's South Africa Test series

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test tour to South Africa with a hamstring injury, the BCCI confirmed on Monday.

Gujarat’s opening batter Priyank Panchal, who recently featured in the India A team tour of South Africa, has been drafted into the Test squad.

Rohit also suffered a hand injury while training at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The medical team is assessing the situation and it is believed that Sharma has been advised rest and a further call could be taken at a later stage.

With the team set to leave for South Africa on December 16, there is no clarity on who will be the vice-captain for the side and also whether Rohit will be able to lead the team for the ODI series, to be held in January.

The Test series starts on December 26.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj