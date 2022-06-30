Rohit Sharma ruled out of Edgbaston Test, Bumrah to lead

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Edgbaston Test against England after failing to recover from Covid-19 in time. Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side. Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

Rohit, who tested positive on the second day of the warm-up match in Leicester last week, had been serving the five-day isolation. Wednesday was the fifth day, but Rohit was absent from India's training session. "Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19," read a BCCI statement.

Bumrah was the vice-captain during India's previous Test series against Sri Lanka at home. He has never led in any form of cricket. He will also become the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev.

Rohit was named captain of the Indian men's Test team following Virat Kohli's exit. Kohli quit as India's Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 captaincy last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.

Rohit has scored 3,137 runs including eight centuries in 45 Tests since making his debut in 2013.

It remains to be seen who opens the batting for India in Rohit's absence. Mayank Agarwal was flown in as cover for Rohit.