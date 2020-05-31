Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma: Honoured to be nominated for Khel Ratna “I am thankful to BCCI, my team-mates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by,” he says. PTI New Delhi 31 May, 2020 21:18 IST Rohit Sharma enjoyed a successful 2019, scoring 1490 runs in 28 matches, at an average of 57.30. - Vijay Soneji PTI New Delhi 31 May, 2020 21:18 IST Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude after the BCCI nominated him for India’s highest sporting honour - the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - for his performances in the past few years.“Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am thankful to BCCI, my team-mates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by,” Rohit said in a video uploaded by bcci.tv.Rohit hit an unprecedented five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup in 2019 and had a great year overall.Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos