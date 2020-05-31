Rohit Sharma: Honoured to be nominated for Khel Ratna

Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude after the BCCI nominated him for India’s highest sporting honour - the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - for his performances in the past few years.

“Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am thankful to BCCI, my team-mates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by,” Rohit said in a video uploaded by bcci.tv.

Rohit hit an unprecedented five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup in 2019 and had a great year overall.

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.