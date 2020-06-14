Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma wants to play both T20 World Cup and IPL Rohit Sharma wants to feature in both the T20 World Cup and the IPL this year as chances are that only one of the tournament could be salvaged due to the pandemic. PTI Mumbai 14 June, 2020 17:47 IST Rohit Sharma last played in the T20I series in New Zealand. - AP Photo PTI Mumbai 14 June, 2020 17:47 IST India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wants to feature in both the T20 World Cup and the IPL this year as chances are that only one of the tournament could be salvaged due to the coronavirus pandemic.The ICC is yet to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia, while the BCCI has postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely. It is being speculated that if T20 World Cup is postponed, the IPL can be held in that window. Rohit initiated an Instagram chat session to engage with his fans and said he would “preferably play both”, when asked which event he would prefer this year. IPL Governing Council chief: We are looking at September-October window Rohit leads four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL.The star opener also said that it will be challenging to play the pink ball Test when the Indian team travels to Australia later this year.India will engage in a four-Test series with host Australia with the first Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 3. The second Test will be a day/night affair at the Adelaide Oval.During that session, when asked to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one word, Rohit said, “Legend". Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos