Rohit Sharma wants to play both T20 World Cup and IPL

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wants to feature in both the T20 World Cup and the IPL this year as chances are that only one of the tournament could be salvaged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC is yet to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia, while the BCCI has postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely.

It is being speculated that if T20 World Cup is postponed, the IPL can be held in that window.

Rohit initiated an Instagram chat session to engage with his fans and said he would “preferably play both”, when asked which event he would prefer this year.

IPL Governing Council chief: We are looking at September-October window

Rohit leads four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The star opener also said that it will be challenging to play the pink ball Test when the Indian team travels to Australia later this year.

India will engage in a four-Test series with host Australia with the first Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 3.

The second Test will be a day/night affair at the Adelaide Oval.

During that session, when asked to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one word, Rohit said, “Legend".