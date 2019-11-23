Day-night Test: It is an unusual situation, says Domingo on concussion subs

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo feels his bowlers were not consistent enough as the Indians on day one of the pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens here. Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets as India dismissed Bangladesh for 106 inside 31 overs.

In reply, India ended at 174/3.

With two concussion substitutes coming in for wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, Bangladesh’s game plans have gone awry. “It is an unusual situation and unfortunate for the two batters. Liton has good potential at No. 7 in Test matches. We wanted to play Nayeem because he gets more bounce than Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz does,” he said.

But Taijul, sub for Nayeem, will be the only spinner who can roll an arm; Miraz, not a like-for-like sub for Liton, will only get to bat. "There is not much we can do in the second innings. The top order needs to get runs which they aren’t at the moment. I don't regret the decision to bat first at all. In the subcontinent, 99 per cent of the times you bat first. With three seamers and a spinner, you always expect to get a good first innings score," Domingo added.

Domingo said there is no problem in batting Mushfiqur Rahim at No. 5. "Mushi is happy batting at No. 5. He brings in the experience in the middle-order. We also got to try and provide opportunities to younger players like Mohammad Mithun. He has a good future in Bangladesh cricket."

Rather than blaming his batsmen, the coach reasoned highlighting the strength of the Indian pace pack. "Their bowling attack is one of the leading attacks in the world. They have put in a lot of discipline and aggression. It is easy to point fingers at technical frailties but we are playing against a good bowling attack. Only Imrul Kayes, Mushi and Mahmudullah Riyadh are experienced. The rest still have a lot to learn."