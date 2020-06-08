Cricket Cricket Domingo urges players to be honest about mental issues Mental health of elite cricketers has come into the spotlight after Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson took breaks from the sport. PTI New Delhi 08 June, 2020 11:39 IST Russell Domingo believes that it is important for cricketers to share and open about any difficulties they face. - Sandeep Saxena PTI New Delhi 08 June, 2020 11:39 IST Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo wants to create a team environment in which players can openly talk about issues related to physical and mental health.Domingo also said he expects players to be honest about their mental health.“Regarding mental fatigue I think it’s something players need to be honest and open about,” Domingo told Cricbuzz.“Not all players will be comfortable to talk about those aspects, but we want to create an environment where in our team, our players can openly talk about how they are feeling and whether they need a break, and whether it’s mental or physical,” he added.READ | Archer urges victims of racial abuse to speak out Mental health of elite cricketers has come into the spotlight after Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell took a break to deal with his unspecified problems, followed by young batsman Nic Maddinson.English players like Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Graeme Fowler have dealt with depression.Domingo said it is important that the cricketers share and open about any difficulties they face. “We have got to respect that because it’s an important aspect to the game,” he said.Former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza had recently spoken about mental health in Bangladesh cricket. He said the socio-cultural factors in his country is such that mental issues are still considered a taboo and thus players are reluctant to talk about them. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos