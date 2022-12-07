Cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Will be considered complete cricketer when I do well in all formats

With less than a week to go for the Ranji Trophy season, the 25-year-old is ready to switch focus towards the longer format of the game and continue his purple patch.

S. Dipak Ragav
07 December, 2022 23:09 IST
07 December, 2022 23:09 IST
After a sensational run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ruturaj is now aiming to switch formats to First Class cricket with the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

After a sensational run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ruturaj is now aiming to switch formats to First Class cricket with the upcoming Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With less than a week to go for the Ranji Trophy season, the 25-year-old is ready to switch focus towards the longer format of the game and continue his purple patch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad dominated the headlines over the last fortnight thanks to his prolific run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he led from the front with the bat in Maharashtra’s run to the finals.

With less than a week to go for the Ranji Trophy season, the 25-year-old is ready to switch focus towards the longer format of the game and continue his purple patch.

Also Read
Dravid: Hopefully from January onwards we can pick our full strength ODI squad barring injuries

Speaking at a promotional event for Social cafe in the city, Gaikwad said, “I am excited to be playing in the premier domestic tournament in the country. The last time I played red-ball cricket was against New Zealand A. I had two good knocks out of four innings and enjoyed the challenge. I was playing after two to three years and I was hoping to play more games. We are in a tough group and I am excited about it.”

On the challenge of switching to red-ball cricket after playing only the shorter formats predominantly over the last couple of years, Gaikwad said, “I think two or three practice sessions would really help. Since I played ‘A’ games just two months back, I pretty much know the process and the routine and what kind of patience and time you need. In the four-day format, a lot of switch-on and switch-offs are there so you really need to be in the present and refocus throughout the time you are batting.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us