Ruturaj Gaikwad: Will be considered complete cricketer when I do well in all formats

Ruturaj Gaikwad dominated the headlines over the last fortnight thanks to his prolific run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he led from the front with the bat in Maharashtra’s run to the finals.

With less than a week to go for the Ranji Trophy season, the 25-year-old is ready to switch focus towards the longer format of the game and continue his purple patch.

Speaking at a promotional event for Social cafe in the city, Gaikwad said, “I am excited to be playing in the premier domestic tournament in the country. The last time I played red-ball cricket was against New Zealand A. I had two good knocks out of four innings and enjoyed the challenge. I was playing after two to three years and I was hoping to play more games. We are in a tough group and I am excited about it.”

On the challenge of switching to red-ball cricket after playing only the shorter formats predominantly over the last couple of years, Gaikwad said, “I think two or three practice sessions would really help. Since I played ‘A’ games just two months back, I pretty much know the process and the routine and what kind of patience and time you need. In the four-day format, a lot of switch-on and switch-offs are there so you really need to be in the present and refocus throughout the time you are batting.”