SA vs IND head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets

South Africa vs India, ODIs: All the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the SA vs IND match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

Published : Dec 17, 2023 07:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - India’s KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Australia.
File - India’s KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

File - India’s KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

India and South Africa will kickstart the three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

India and South Africa drew the three-match T20 series 1-1, with the former winning the last match by a record margin of 106 runs.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in ODIs:

India and South Africa last met in the format during the recent ODI World Cup, with the Men in Blue crushing the Proteas with a 243-run win.

SA vs IND - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND (highest score) vs SA: 401/3 (50) - IND won by 153 runs (2010)
IND (lowest score) vs SA: 91 (29.1) - IND lost by 157 runs (2006)
SA (highest score) vs IND: 438/4 (50) - SA won by 214 runs (2015)
SA (lowest score) vs IND: 83 (27.1) - SA lost by 243 runs (2023)
IND (highest individual score) vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar - 200* (147)
IND (best bowling) vs SA: Sunil Joshi - 5/6 (10)
SA (highest individual score) vs IND: Quinton de Kock - 135 (121)
SA (best bowling) vs IND: Alan Donald - 5/29 (8.4)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 57 2001 35.73 76.31 200*
Jacques Kallis (SA) 37 1535 61.40 72.37 119*
Virat Kohli (IND) 31 1504 65.39 85.74 160*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Shaun Pollock (SA) 33 48 4.04 24.47 5/37
Allan Donald (SA) 26 46 4.05 21.15 5/29
Anil Kumble (IND) 40 46 3.94 32.00 4/25
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep
SOUTH AFRICA
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

