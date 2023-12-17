SA vs IND head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets

India and South Africa will kickstart the three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg
India and South Africa drew the three-match T20 series 1-1, with the former winning the last match by a record margin of 106 runs.
Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in ODIs:
India and South Africa last met in the format during the recent ODI World Cup, with the Men in Blue crushing the Proteas with a 243-run win.
SA vs IND - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|57
|2001
|35.73
|76.31
|200*
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|37
|1535
|61.40
|72.37
|119*
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|31
|1504
|65.39
|85.74
|160*
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|33
|48
|4.04
|24.47
|5/37
|Allan Donald (SA)
|26
|46
|4.05
|21.15
|5/29
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|40
|46
|3.94
|32.00
|4/25
THE SQUADS
INDIA
SOUTH AFRICA
