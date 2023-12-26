SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets

India and South Africa will kickstart the two-match Test series on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.
India is yet to win a Test series in South Africa and will be looking to correct that this time out.
Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in Tests:
IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TESTS
India and South Africa last met in the format in 2022, in Cape Town, with the Proteas emerging victorious by seven wickets.
India has played 23 Tests in South Africa, winning only four, while conceding 12 defeats and seven draws.
India will take belief from the fact that the last time it played at the SuperSport Park (in 2022), it won by 113 runs.
IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA TESTS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|25
|1741
|42.46
|7
|169
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|18
|1734
|69.36
|7
|201*
|Hashim Amla (SA)
|21
|1528
|43.65
|5
|253*
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA TESTS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|BBI
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|21
|84
|31.79
|81.30
|6/53
|Dale Steyn (SA)
|14
|65
|21.53
|41.86
|7/51
|Javagal Srinath (IND)
|13
|64
|24.48
|51.79
|6/21
THE SQUADS
INDIA
SOUTH AFRICA
