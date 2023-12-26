SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets

India and South Africa will kickstart the two-match Test series on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.

India is yet to win a Test series in South Africa and will be looking to correct that this time out.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in Tests:

IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TESTS Matches played: 42 India won: 15 South Africa won: 17 Draws: 10 Last result: South Africa won by seven wickets (2022; Cape Town) Last five results: IND won - 3 ; SA won - 2

India and South Africa last met in the format in 2022, in Cape Town, with the Proteas emerging victorious by seven wickets.

India has played 23 Tests in South Africa, winning only four, while conceding 12 defeats and seven draws.

India will take belief from the fact that the last time it played at the SuperSport Park (in 2022), it won by 113 runs.

IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS IND (highest score) vs SA: 643/6d in 153 overs (2010; Kolkata) IND (lowest score) vs SA: 66 all-out in 34.1 overs (1996; Durban) SA (highest score) vs IND: 620/4d in 130.1 overs (2010; Centurion) SA (lowest score) vs IND: 79 all-out in 33.1 overs (2015; Nagpur) IND (highest individual score) vs SA: Virender Sehwag - 319 (2008; Chennai) IND (best bowling) vs SA: Shardul Thakur - 7/61 (2022; Johannesburg) SA (highest individual score) vs IND: Hashim Amla - 253* (2010; Nagpur) SA (best bowling) vs IND: Lance Klusener - 8/64 (1996; Eden Gardens)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA TESTS

Batter Mat Runs Average 100s Highest Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 25 1741 42.46 7 169 Jacques Kallis (SA) 18 1734 69.36 7 201* Hashim Amla (SA) 21 1528 43.65 5 253*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA TESTS

Bowler Mat Wickets Average Strike rate BBI Anil Kumble (IND) 21 84 31.79 81.30 6/53 Dale Steyn (SA) 14 65 21.53 41.86 7/51 Javagal Srinath (IND) 13 64 24.48 51.79 6/21

THE SQUADS INDIA Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar SOUTH AFRICA Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs