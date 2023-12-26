MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets

South Africa vs India, Tests: All the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the SA vs IND first Test match at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Tuesday. 

Published : Dec 26, 2023 07:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Centurion: India’s skipper Rohit Sharma with Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa.
Centurion: India’s skipper Rohit Sharma with Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Centurion: India’s skipper Rohit Sharma with Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and South Africa will kickstart the two-match Test series on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.

India is yet to win a Test series in South Africa and will be looking to correct that this time out.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs South Africa in Tests:

Also read | Boxing Day Test: History, team records, fun facts and more

IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TESTS
Matches played: 42
India won: 15
South Africa won: 17
Draws: 10
Last result: South Africa won by seven wickets (2022; Cape Town)
Last five results: IND won - 3 ; SA won - 2

India and South Africa last met in the format in 2022, in Cape Town, with the Proteas emerging victorious by seven wickets.

India has played 23 Tests in South Africa, winning only four, while conceding 12 defeats and seven draws.

India will take belief from the fact that the last time it played at the SuperSport Park (in 2022), it won by 113 runs.

IND VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
IND (highest score) vs SA: 643/6d in 153 overs (2010; Kolkata)
IND (lowest score) vs SA: 66 all-out in 34.1 overs (1996; Durban)
SA (highest score) vs IND: 620/4d in 130.1 overs (2010; Centurion)
SA (lowest score) vs IND: 79 all-out in 33.1 overs (2015; Nagpur)
IND (highest individual score) vs SA: Virender Sehwag - 319 (2008; Chennai)
IND (best bowling) vs SA: Shardul Thakur - 7/61 (2022; Johannesburg)
SA (highest individual score) vs IND: Hashim Amla - 253* (2010; Nagpur)
SA (best bowling) vs IND: Lance Klusener - 8/64 (1996; Eden Gardens)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA TESTS

Batter Mat Runs Average 100s Highest
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 25 1741 42.46 7 169
Jacques Kallis (SA) 18 1734 69.36 7 201*
Hashim Amla (SA) 21 1528 43.65 5 253*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA TESTS

Bowler Mat Wickets Average Strike rate BBI
Anil Kumble (IND) 21 84 31.79 81.30 6/53
Dale Steyn (SA) 14 65 21.53 41.86 7/51
Javagal Srinath (IND) 13 64 24.48 51.79 6/21
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar
SOUTH AFRICA
Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

