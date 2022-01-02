South Africa announces ODI squad for India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its ODI squad for the three-match series against India on Sunday.

Left-arm seamer, Marco Jansen received his maiden call-up to the ODI squad, while seamer Anrich Nortje has been deemed unfit after not recovering from his hip injury and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Wayne Parnell and Zubayr Hamza have retained their spots from its Netherlands ODI tour. Dwaine Pretorius, who recently had a good outing in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, returned to the squad alongside all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far.

"We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series.”

The three-match series will get underway in the Western Cape from 19 to 23 January.

South Africa ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

India ODI squad

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Series Schedule