SA vs IND, T20s: South Africa’s Ngidi ruled out of India Twenty20 series

Ngidi will be replaced in the T20 squad by Beuran Hendricks, who made the last of his 19 appearances in the format for South Africa against Ireland in July 2021.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 21:50 IST , Cape Town - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ngidi, 27, has a left lateral ankle sprain and will join fellow fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to sit out of the series, with the latter rested by South Africa.
Ngidi, 27, has a left lateral ankle sprain and will join fellow fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to sit out of the series, with the latter rested by South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
Ngidi, 27, has a left lateral ankle sprain and will join fellow fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to sit out of the series, with the latter rested by South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi will play no part in a three-match home Twenty20 International series against India that starts on Sunday and is in a race to be fit for the opening test of the tour that begins on December 26.

Ngidi, 27, has a left lateral ankle sprain and will be replaced in the T20 squad by Beuran Hendricks, who made the last of his 19 appearances in the T20 format for South Africa against Ireland in July 2021.

The 33-year-old Hendricks will vie for the specialist seamer role in the side with the less experienced Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams. South Africa has rested premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the series.

RELATED: India vs South Africa: Full schedule, squads, live streaming info

India’s tour will start with three T20 matches in Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Johannesburg. It will then switch format for three One Day Internationals between December 17 to 21, played in the latter two venues and Paarl.

The first test will start on December 26 in Pretoria, with the second on January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
