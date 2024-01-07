Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain in SA20

Former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Sunday replaced Rashid Khan as captain of MI Cape Town in SA20, beginning on January 10.

The Cape Town outfit had initially named ace leg-spinner Rashid as its skipper but the Afghan is still recuperating from his injury.

“Rashid Khan is unavailable currently, as he continues his recovery from injury. The MI CT wish Rashid a quick recovery and look to have him back on the playing field soon,” the franchise said in a media statement.

ALSO READ | ICC rejects Usman Khawaja’s appeal against armband sanction: report

However, Rashid has been named in Afghanistan’s squad to tour India for a three-match T20I series, but he is unlikely to be available.

The MI Cape Town will begin its campaign in the tournament with a match against Durban Super Giants on January 11.

The Cape Town side has some leading players such as Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone in its ranks.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates appointed West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran as its captain for ILT20.