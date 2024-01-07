MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain in SA20

The Cape Town outfit had initially named ace leg-spinner Rashid as its skipper but the Afghan is still recuperating from his injury.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 16:08 IST , CAPE TOWN - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard.
FILE PHOTO: Former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Sunday replaced Rashid Khan as captain of MI Cape Town in SA20, beginning on January 10.

The Cape Town outfit had initially named ace leg-spinner Rashid as its skipper but the Afghan is still recuperating from his injury.

“Rashid Khan is unavailable currently, as he continues his recovery from injury. The MI CT wish Rashid a quick recovery and look to have him back on the playing field soon,” the franchise said in a media statement.

ALSO READ | ICC rejects Usman Khawaja’s appeal against armband sanction: report

However, Rashid has been named in Afghanistan’s squad to tour India for a three-match T20I series, but he is unlikely to be available.

The MI Cape Town will begin its campaign in the tournament with a match against Durban Super Giants on January 11.

The Cape Town side has some leading players such as Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone in its ranks.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates appointed West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran as its captain for ILT20.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kieron Pollard /

Rashid Khan /

MI Cape Town /

SA20 League /

Durban's Super Giants /

Kagiso Rabada /

Sam Curran /

Liam Livingstone /

Nicholas Pooran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain in SA20
    PTI
  2. ICC rejects Usman Khawaja’s appeal against armband sanction: report
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; TN needs 298 for win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ketema breaks world record for fastest marathon debut in Dubai
    Reuters
  5. Dimitrov beats Rune to win Brisbane International final; clinches first ATP title in over six years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC rejects Usman Khawaja’s appeal against armband sanction: report
    PTI
  2. Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain in SA20
    PTI
  3. David Warner expresses coaching ambition in future
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pujara slams 17th double-century, achieves unique record in First-Class cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afridi asked for break from third Test against Australia, says Pakistan team director Hafeez
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain in SA20
    PTI
  2. ICC rejects Usman Khawaja’s appeal against armband sanction: report
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; TN needs 298 for win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ketema breaks world record for fastest marathon debut in Dubai
    Reuters
  5. Dimitrov beats Rune to win Brisbane International final; clinches first ATP title in over six years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment