Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ahmedabad to host final

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the knockout stage and the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In a letter to the State bodies on Thursday, which Sportstar has accessed, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has stated that the group stage of the tournament - which begins on January 10, next year - will be played across six venues - Mumbai, Kolkata, Vadodara, Chennai, Bengaluru and Indore.

While Chennai will host the plate teams, Bengaluru will host Elite ‘A’ teams, while Kolkata will host the Elite ‘B’ group teams. The other three venues - Vadodara, Indore and Mumbai - will host the Elite C, D, E teams respectively.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina to play for UP

While the plate group has eight teams, the elite groups have been divided with six teams in each category.

The teams will enter their respective bubbles on January 2 and before the tournament begins, they will undergo three COVID tests.

With the group stage getting over on January 19, the qualified teams will travel to Ahmedabad the next day, where there will be further tests before the teams enter the bubble.