MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saurashtra Cricket Association to conduct inquiry after liquor recovered from its U-23 cricketers

A sizeable amount of liquor was detected in the cargo area of the plane, which the cricketers were to board. The liquor was subsequently seized by authorities at the Chandigarh Airport.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 15:37 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday decided to launch a disciplinary probe after liquor bottles were recovered from its U-23 cricketers.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday decided to launch a disciplinary probe after liquor bottles were recovered from its U-23 cricketers.
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday decided to launch a disciplinary probe after liquor bottles were recovered from its U-23 cricketers.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday decided to launch a disciplinary probe after liquor bottles were recovered from its U-23 cricketers while they were heading back to Rajkot from Chandigarh.

As per SCA sources, the incident occurred on January 25 following Saurashtra’s win over hosts Chandigarh in the CK Nayudu Trohy.

A sizeable amount of liquor was detected in the cargo area of the plane, which the cricketers were to board. The liquor was subsequently seized by authorities at the Chandigarh Airport.

“There has been an alleged incident at Chandigarh that was brought to notice of Saurashtra Cricket Association,” said the SCA in a statement.

“The alleged incident is unfortunate and intolerable. Ethics/Disciplinary Committee & Apex Council of Saurashtra Cricket Association to make in-depth examine of the incident and shall take proper disciplinary action,” it added.

As Gujarat is a dry state, one is not allowed to carry alcohol into the state.

However, the state government issues permit to the visitors who can purchase alcohol from its dedicated outlets.

Related stories

Related Topics

Saurashtra Cricket Association /

CK Nayudu U-23 tournament

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saurashtra Cricket Association to conduct inquiry after liquor recovered from its U-23 cricketers
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttar Pradesh steady in chase vs Mumbai; Delhi snatches thrilling win vs Uttarakhand
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Bumrah reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct after collision with Ollie Pope
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 29
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Super Six fixtures, schedule, teams, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Saurashtra Cricket Association to conduct inquiry after liquor recovered from its U-23 cricketers
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG: Bumrah reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct after collision with Ollie Pope
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Super Six fixtures, schedule, teams, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. U-19 World Cup: Confident India looks to continue momentum against New Zealand in Super Six match
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Iyer gearing up for newer challenges after maiden First-Class hundred
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saurashtra Cricket Association to conduct inquiry after liquor recovered from its U-23 cricketers
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttar Pradesh steady in chase vs Mumbai; Delhi snatches thrilling win vs Uttarakhand
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Bumrah reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct after collision with Ollie Pope
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 29
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Super Six fixtures, schedule, teams, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment