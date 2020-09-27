Shahid Afridi rues absence of Pakistani players in IPL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has rued the absence of top players from Pakistan playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"The IPL is a big brand and I know that if our players like Babar Azam and others get a chance to play in it they would learn to play under pressure situations. Unfortunately, due to the existing policies, our players are not getting that big platform," he said in a report published in the Pakistani media.

'In demand'

"Our players are in demand in other leagues all over the world and the good thing is they have their own top league, the PSL, to showcase their talent, gain exposure and share dressing rooms [with top players]," he said.

ALSO READ | PCB announces stringent COVID-19 protocols ahead of domestic season

Pakistani players have not been part of the IPL since 2009, the second edition of the league.

Afridi acknowledged the support he has received from fans in India over the years.

"No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India, I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India. And now I speak on social media, I get many messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience in India has been excellent."