Shaheen Afridi takes four in four balls in Hampshire's win over Middlesex

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi produced his career-best spell in T20 cricket as he returned with exceptional figures of 6/19 to power Hampshire to win over Middlesex by 20 runs in their Vitality T20 Blast match on Sunday.

Batting first, Hampshire scored 141/9 in 20 overs. Afridi, whose previous best figures in T20 cricket was 5/4, clinched four wickets in four balls in the 18th over as Middlesex was bundled out for 121.

Afridi bagged his first wicket of the match in the seventh over when he dismissed Stevie Eskinazi for 16. He then returned in the 14th over to send Luke Hollman packing for 10 and reduce Middlesex to 80/6.

But Afridi was far from done.

When he was brought on for his final over, he made sure he secured victory for his team. He castled the well-settled John Simpson for 48 in the third ball of the 18th over before dismissing Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita, and Tim Murtagh in subsequent deliveries in the same fashion.

Afridi's menacing spell helped his side bag only its second season of the tournament, as his team continues to reel at the bottom of the table with five points. On the other hand, Middlesex is fourth.