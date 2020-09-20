Cricket Cricket Shaheen Afridi takes four in four balls in Hampshire's win over Middlesex Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi produced his career-best spell in T20 cricket as he returned with exceptional figures of 6/19 to power Hampshire to win over Middlesex. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 21:18 IST Hampshire's Shaheen Afridi celebrates during the team's T20 Blast match against Middlesex. - TWITTER (ICC) Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 21:18 IST Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi produced his career-best spell in T20 cricket as he returned with exceptional figures of 6/19 to power Hampshire to win over Middlesex by 20 runs in their Vitality T20 Blast match on Sunday.Batting first, Hampshire scored 141/9 in 20 overs. Afridi, whose previous best figures in T20 cricket was 5/4, clinched four wickets in four balls in the 18th over as Middlesex was bundled out for 121. @iShaheenAfridi That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/tmh1gdBCcg— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 20, 2020 Afridi bagged his first wicket of the match in the seventh over when he dismissed Stevie Eskinazi for 16. He then returned in the 14th over to send Luke Hollman packing for 10 and reduce Middlesex to 80/6.But Afridi was far from done.ALSO READ| IPL 2020: KXIP's Shami registers his best bowling figures When he was brought on for his final over, he made sure he secured victory for his team. He castled the well-settled John Simpson for 48 in the third ball of the 18th over before dismissing Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita, and Tim Murtagh in subsequent deliveries in the same fashion.Afridi's menacing spell helped his side bag only its second season of the tournament, as his team continues to reel at the bottom of the table with five points. On the other hand, Middlesex is fourth. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos