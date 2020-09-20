KXIP's Sheldon Cottrell makes IPL debut

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell made his Indian Premier League debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals during the second game of the 13th edition of the tournament.

Cottrell was bought for a whopping INR 18.5 crore by Punjab, led by its new captain KL Rahul. Fellow West Indian great Chris Gayle handed the cap to Cottrell before the game in the team huddle.

IPL 2020 - Sheldon Cottrell: Want to show fans plenty of salutes in UAE

Cottrell, known for his trademark salute left a mark during the 2019 World Cup in England, by picking 12 wickets

"It is one of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world, and it is every professional cricketer's dream to play in it. The high quality of talent overall and the intense competition for spots is second to none. This will be my first IPL, and I am excited to hit the ground running for Kings XI Punjab," Cottrell said during an interview recently.

"I won't be honest if I will say there won't be pressure on me, but I believe I work well under pressure. I am the type of person that'll put in 110 percent on the field," he added.