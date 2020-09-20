Home IPL 2020 News KXIP's Sheldon Cottrell makes IPL debut West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell playing for Kings XI Punjab made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 19:11 IST Sheldon Cottrell made his debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 19:11 IST West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell made his Indian Premier League debut for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals during the second game of the 13th edition of the tournament.Cottrell was bought for a whopping INR 18.5 crore by Punjab, led by its new captain KL Rahul. Fellow West Indian great Chris Gayle handed the cap to Cottrell before the game in the team huddle.IPL 2020 - Sheldon Cottrell: Want to show fans plenty of salutes in UAECottrell, known for his trademark salute left a mark during the 2019 World Cup in England, by picking 12 wickets"It is one of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world, and it is every professional cricketer's dream to play in it. The high quality of talent overall and the intense competition for spots is second to none. This will be my first IPL, and I am excited to hit the ground running for Kings XI Punjab," Cottrell said during an interview recently."I won't be honest if I will say there won't be pressure on me, but I believe I work well under pressure. I am the type of person that'll put in 110 percent on the field," he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos