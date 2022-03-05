Cricket Cricket India, Sri Lanka players wear black armbands to mourn death of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh India and Sri Lanka players wore black armbands on Day 2 of the first Test in Mohali in memory of former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who passed away on Friday. Team Sportstar 05 March, 2022 09:29 IST Team Sportstar 05 March, 2022 09:29 IST India and Sri Lanka players wore black armbands on Day 2 of the first Test in Mohali in memory of former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who passed away on Friday. Both camps also observed a minute's silence before action began on the second day. Magician with a wicked charm - Warne's loss a blow to cricket's heart Warne, one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007. He was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999.Warne leaves behind three children – Jackson, Brooke and Summer – from his 10-year marriage to Simone Callahan that ended in 2005.Marsh was taken ill last Thursday while travelling to a charity cricket match in Queensland.He effected 355 dismissals - a world record at the time of his retirement - in 96 Tests for Australia from 1970 to 1984.He also played 92 ODIs and served as Australia men's chairman of selectors until 2016. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :