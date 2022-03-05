India, Sri Lanka players wear black armbands to mourn death of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh

India and Sri Lanka players wore black armbands on Day 2 of the first Test in Mohali in memory of former Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who passed away on Friday. Both camps also observed a minute's silence before action began on the second day.

Magician with a wicked charm - Warne's loss a blow to cricket's heart

Warne, one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007. He was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999.

Warne leaves behind three children – Jackson, Brooke and Summer – from his 10-year marriage to Simone Callahan that ended in 2005.

Marsh was taken ill last Thursday while travelling to a charity cricket match in Queensland.

He effected 355 dismissals - a world record at the time of his retirement - in 96 Tests for Australia from 1970 to 1984.

He also played 92 ODIs and served as Australia men's chairman of selectors until 2016.