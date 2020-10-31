Lifetime Achievement award for Shantha Rangaswamy

Shantha Rangaswamy, the first India women’s team Test captain and a recipient of Arjuna Award, will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019 by the Karnataka state government on November 2.

Rangaswamy, who is currently a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apex council, will be conferred the award for her contribution to Indian and Karnataka women’s cricket. In her illustrious career, Rangaswamy has featured in 16 Tests and 16 ODIs between 1976 and 1991. She captained 12 out of the 16 Tests she played in since making her debut in October 1976.

In 1976, she was given the Arjuna Award. The BCCI presented her the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.