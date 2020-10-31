Cricket

Lifetime Achievement award for Shantha Rangaswamy

Rangaswamy, the first India women’s Test captain, will be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019 by the Karnataka state government on November 2.

Mumbai 31 October, 2020 22:15 IST

Shantha Rangaswamy has featured in 16 Tests and 16 ODIs between 1976 and 1991.   -  FILE PHOTO/ K. Bhagya Prakash

Rangaswamy, who is currently a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) apex council, will be conferred the award for her contribution to Indian and Karnataka women’s cricket. In her illustrious career, Rangaswamy has featured in 16 Tests and 16 ODIs between 1976 and 1991. She captained 12 out of the 16 Tests she played in since making her debut in October 1976.

In 1976, she was given the Arjuna Award. The BCCI presented her the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

