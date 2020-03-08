Shikhar, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar back in India squad for South Africa ODIs

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India's One-Day International squad after having been forced to take a break due to injury.

Dhawan sustained a shoulder injury in the ODI series against Australia in January, while Hardik returns after having undergone a surgery on his back. Both featured in the recent DY Patil T20 League to showcase their fitness ahead of the series.

Owing to his injury, Dhawan did not tour New Zealand where India lost all three ODIs in the series. In his absence, Mayank Agarwal served as the opener for India alongside Prithvi Shaw, and he flopped, scoring a total of 36 runs in those three matches. Mayank did not find a spot in the squad.

Rohit Sharma, the other regular India opener, has also not been named in the squad. Rohit sustained an injury on his calf in the T20I series in New Zealand last month. Mohammed Shami, who toured New Zealand with the Indian team, was left out. Also left out were middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, seamer Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube.

Bhuvneshwar, who last played for India in December, 2019, returns after having recovered from a hernia problem. He underwent a surgery in January this year.

Hardik, who underwent a rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after his surgery, showcased his potential in a T20 on Friday, scoring a 55-ball 158 for his team Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 League. This was his second century in the competition, in five matches; Hardik also took two five-wicket hauls.

Dhawan's performances in the league, on the other hand, were less spectacular; playing for the same team, the left-hander registered one half-century from five matches.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be in Dharamsala, on February 12.