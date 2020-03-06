IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: CSK skipper Dhoni warms up with five consecutive sixes

During nets at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the 38-year-old CSK skipper showed signs that his power-hitting isn't on the wane.

06 March, 2020 20:22 IST

Dhoni is set to return to competitive cricket with IPL 2020. (FILE IMAGE)   -  PRASHANT NAKWE

The return of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the talk of the town in Chennai.

Dhoni, who hasn't played since the 2019 World Cup in England, is set to return to competitive cricket after nearly nine months. And the 38-year-old CSK skipper showed his power-hitting isn't on the wane by hitting big shots in the nets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Star Sports Tamil's official Twitter account posted a video of Dhoni hammering five successive sixes as his teammates Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla watched on.

 

CSK will begin its IPL campaign at the home of the defending champion Mumbai Indians on March 29.

