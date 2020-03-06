Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK skipper Dhoni warms up with five consecutive sixes During nets at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the 38-year-old CSK skipper showed signs that his power-hitting isn't on the wane. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2020 20:22 IST Dhoni is set to return to competitive cricket with IPL 2020. (FILE IMAGE) - PRASHANT NAKWE Team Sportstar 06 March, 2020 20:22 IST The return of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the talk of the town in Chennai.Dhoni, who hasn't played since the 2019 World Cup in England, is set to return to competitive cricket after nearly nine months. And the 38-year-old CSK skipper showed his power-hitting isn't on the wane by hitting big shots in the nets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.READ | Raina, Dhoni reunite at CSK training, fans rejoice Star Sports Tamil's official Twitter account posted a video of Dhoni hammering five successive sixes as his teammates Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla watched on. BALL 1- SIXBALL 2 - SIXBALL 3- SIXBALL 4- SIXBALL 5 - SIX !# "The Super Kings Show" 6 PM1 8➡ @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/rIcyoGBfhE— Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) March 6, 2020 CSK will begin its IPL campaign at the home of the defending champion Mumbai Indians on March 29. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos