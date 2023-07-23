SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XI, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin from Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first Test by four wickets in Galle.

Asitha Fernando is fit again for Sri Lanka and could replace either Kasun Rajitha or Vishwa Fernando in the team. With conditions likely to favour the seamers at the SSC Ground, Pakistan too could look to bring in Hasan Ali in place of Noman Ali or Abrah Ahmed.

SL VS PAK 2ND TEST PREDICTED XI SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando/Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando. PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Noman Ali/Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi.

SL VS PAK 2ND TEST DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPER Kusal Mendis BATTERS Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Angelo Mathews, Saud Shakeel ALL-ROUNDERS Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Ramesh Mendis (vc), Agha Salman BOWLERS Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya, Naseem Shah Team Composition: SL 6:5 PAK Credits Left: 12.5

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SL VS PAK 2ND TEST LIVE?

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 9:30 AM IST. The match will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app and website.