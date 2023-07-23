MagazineBuy Print

_DSC9226.jpg

SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XI, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads

SL vs PAK: Here are the match predictions, fantasy picks and full squads for the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 21:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the fifth day of the first Test.
Pakistan‘s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the fifth day of the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan‘s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the fifth day of the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin from Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first Test by four wickets in Galle.

Asitha Fernando is fit again for Sri Lanka and could replace either Kasun Rajitha or Vishwa Fernando in the team. With conditions likely to favour the seamers at the SSC Ground, Pakistan too could look to bring in Hasan Ali in place of Noman Ali or Abrah Ahmed.

SL VS PAK 2ND TEST PREDICTED XI
SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI
Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando/Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando.
PAKISTAN PREDICTED XI
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Noman Ali/Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi.
SL VS PAK 2ND TEST DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
Kusal Mendis
BATTERS
Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Angelo Mathews, Saud Shakeel
ALL-ROUNDERS
Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Ramesh Mendis (vc), Agha Salman
BOWLERS
Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya, Naseem Shah
Team Composition: SL 6:5 PAK Credits Left: 12.5

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SL VS PAK 2ND TEST LIVE?

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 9:30 AM IST. The match will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app and website.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

