Supreme Court to hear BCCI appeal after two weeks

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, agreed to hear a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plea, to modify its constitution, after two weeks, primarily enabling president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue to hold on to their posts instead of serving the mandatory cooling-off period.

The Bench was led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao.

Ganguly and Shah assumed charge as elected office-bearers last October when the BCCI was managed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. Soon after, however, the board started an apparent effort to dilute the apex court-directed administrative reforms.

READ | Conflict of interest allegations against BCCI executive Parikh upheld

Additionally, during its annual general meeting in December, the BCCI passed several resolutions that were allegedly contrary to the spirit of the reforms.

In the civil appeal filed on April 21, the BCCI, among other requests, asked the Supreme Court to separate the tenures of office-bearers and the state associations before serving mandatory cooling-off periods. The board has also requested India’s apex court to do away with a clause allowing any amendment to its constitution only with a SC approval.

According to the existing rulebook, Shah, who served as the Gujarat Cricket Association joint secretary before his election to the BCCI, should have demitted office at the end of June to serve a three-year cooling-off period. Ganguly, meanwhile, is eligible to remain an office-bearer till next week as of now.

More to follow...