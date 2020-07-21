Cricket Cricket Still proud of that decision: Harper on Tendulkar’s controversial dismissal in 1999 Former ICC elite-level umpire Daryl Harper looks back at his controversial decision against Sachin Tendulkar in the 1999 Adelaide Test and says he proudly stands by what he believes was a correct decision. PTI 21 July, 2020 23:46 IST File photo of Sachin Tendulkar and Daryl Harper at the end of day's play of a Test match in Mohali. - Getty Images PTI 21 July, 2020 23:46 IST Former ICC elite-level umpire Daryl Harper looks back at his controversial decision against Sachin Tendulkar in the 1999 Adelaide Test and says he proudly stands by what he believes was a correct decision.A bouncer from Glenn McGrath had Tendulkar ducking and the ball hit him on his shoulders. Officiating in the game, umpire Harper deemed it as leg before and, to India’s surprise, raised his finger, igniting a debate. Recalling the controversial decision, Harper said he still thinks about that dismissal even after 20 years and stands by the call he made that day.“I look back on that Tendulkar decision every day of my life. It’s not that I sleep badly or have nightmares and replays dancing through my brain. When I walk through my garage I am confronted by a huge canvas print of Sachin and Glenn McGrath, taken momentarily after the ball made contact,” Harper told Asianet Newsable.“You may be disappointed to know that I’m still extremely proud of that decision because I considered the action before me and applied the law without fear or favour.” Batsman should be given out if DRS shows ball is hitting stumps, says Tendulkar India lost that Test badly and suffered a 0-3 whitewash.Harper revealed that former chief selector M.S.K. Prasad, who was the wicketkeeper in that game, told him when they met in 2018 that Tendulkar himself believes it was out.“In December 2018, I met Indian selector M.S.K. Prasad during a lunch at Adelaide Oval during the Australia-India Test match. We probably hadn’t seen each other since that Test 20 years earlier at the same beautiful ground,” Harper recalled.“We embraced each other as we did in pre-COVID-19 days with a generous and respectful hug. M.S.K. was the first to speak. ‘Sachin said he was out, Sachin said he was out’, the Indian selector exclaimed excitedly. ‘Well I thought he was too,’ I confirmed. “It was a very unusual dismissal. I’ve never seen anything similar and I’ve watched a lot of cricket over the years but I still believe it was correct,” Harper said. He further said that Tendulkar never brought up that topic with the umpire.“I went on to umpire India in 26 Tests and 44 ODIs all over the world. I can’t recall ever discussing that specific decision with the great man, but I believed Sachin and I were always on good terms. “My decision followed an appeal. That’s how cricket works. Players and umpire move on. That’s what I consider as the true spirit of cricket. That’s why I almost always enjoyed umpiring India and especially in India,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos