Sourav Ganguly stable; likely to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday

Former India captain and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago, is stable.

In a media statement on Monday, the Woodlands Hospital, where the 48-year-old is undergoing treatment, said that the angioplasty on the two other coronary blockages has been deferred for now.

“The medical records and his clinical condition of Mr Ganguly were reviewed by the board members. The unanimous decision was that an appropriate timely excellent treatment of primary PTCA with revascularisation of RCA was rendered during the acute heart attack stage,” the statement read.

“The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2 need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis doing it at a immediate later stage. The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management…”

The nine-member medical panel constituted by the hospital had a detailed discussion with top specialists - Dr Devi Shetty, Dr RK Panda, Dr Samuel Mathew. Opinions were taken from Dr Aswin Mehta and Dr Shamin K Sharma.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, the CEO of the hospital, Dr Rupali Basu said that Ganguly is likely to be discharged in on Wednesday. “Dr Devi Shetty is coming tomorrow. We will have another round of discussion. He is likely to be discharged on Wednesday,” Basu said.

Minister of State for Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur visited Ganguly at the hospital and hoped that the former India captain would return to “routine, normal life soon”.

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness. Investigations revealed that he had suffered a heart attack and the three-member panel, headed by Dr Saroj Mondal, had conducted angioplasty on him.