Sourav Ganguly, Steve Waugh reconnect at Wankhede

It’s not everyday that you get to see Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh watching an international cricket match together. But Tuesday was special as the two legends of the game caught up at the open air hospitality box at the Wankhede Stadium for the first ODI between India and Australia.

The two were seen discussing cricket for quite a long time. The former Australia skipper is in the city to capture images for his next book and also for some assignments with his charitable foundation.

Before catching up with Ganguly, Waugh also handed the debut ODI cap to Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.

During their playing days, Ganguly and Waugh had quite a few banters -- which have become part of the cricketing folklore.

Captain Waugh waiting for the toss in Visakhapatnam, something that did not go down well with the Aussie captain back then.

Not just that. During the historic Eden Gardens Test in 2001, Ganguly had dropped Waugh, making the Aussie captain come up with a comment: “You dropped the Test, mate.”

However, India went on to win the Test after a spectacular bowling show in the second innings.

The two, however, patched up over the years.

On Monday, Waugh and Sachin Tendulkar visited one of the oldest surviving first-class cricketers and cricket historians, Vasant Raiji, at his residence. Raiji will turn 100 on January 26 and Waugh and Tendulkar cut cake with him to make the evening memorable.

Honorary life memberships for Ganguly, Kohli

The Garware Club House conferred its honorary life memberships to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and India captain Virat Kohli. The members of the club felicitated both of them on Tuesday and formally handed over the membership cards.