Home IND V AUS India vs Australia: Concussed Pant replaced by Rahul Rishab Pant scored 28 off 33 balls and hit two fours and a six before getting caught towards point by Ashton Turner off Pat Cummins. Team Sportstar Mumbai 14 January, 2020 19:22 IST K. L. Rahul took his potion behind the wickets after Rishabh Pant was ruled out with a concussion. [File photo] - Akhilesh Kumar K. L. Rahul had to stand behind the stumps after Rishabh Pant had a concussion while batting and could not keep wickets in the first ODI against Australia on Tuesday.Pant scored 28 off 33 balls, crafting his innings with a couple of fours of a six, to help India reach 255. However, soon after the first innings, the BCCI issued a statement on Pant's concussion."Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. K. L. Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," the statement read.