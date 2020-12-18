Two South Africa cricketers test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka series

Two members of South African cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

In a statement on Friday, Cricket South Africa confirmed the development. "CSA can confirm that two members of the Proteas team have returned positive COVID-19 results following their scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team’s entry into the bio-secure environment for the Betway Test series against Sri Lanka," the statement read.

These tests, which form part of the CSA COVID-19 protocol for the tour, took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

READ: Australia monitoring virus security situation in South Africa

"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the COVID-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA’s medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," the statement mentioned.

CSA also confirmed that no other players in squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted. The team will assemble in Pretoria to begin preparation for the tour on Saturday.